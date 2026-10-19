Home loan prepayment vs SIP: Which is a better option and saves you more money? Here's the maths

When buying a home, many home loan borrowers make decisions based on their current financial situation. As their careers progress and financial strength increases, their dilemma is whether to increase their home loan EMI and pay off the loan first, or invest the incremental amount in an SIP without changing their home loan payment schedule.

Why does it matter? With home loan EMIs spread over a 20-25-year tenure, even small payments in the initial years can significantly reduce overall interest outgoings over time. A home loan EMI may look like a single consolidated payment; however, it consists of two components - outstanding principal and interest. In the initial years of repayment, the interest component of the EMI is much higher because it is calculated on the outstanding principal. This method is called the reducing balance method.

To understand this, let's take two scenarios — in the first, Aman increases the EMI and pays off the home loan, and in the second, he doesn't make any changes in the home loan payment schedule and invests the incremental amount in SIP.

Scenario 1 - Increasing the home loan EMI Let's assume Aman borrows a home loan of ₹1 crore for 25 years at 9% interest. His monthly EMI will be ₹83,920. After 5 years, he is in a position to increase the EMI and reduce the tenure to 10 years. Here's how much interest he will save.

Loan amount ₹ 1,00,00,000 Amount to be paid back after 25 years ₹ 2,51,75,891 Monthly EMI ₹ 83,920 Amount paid in 5 years ₹ 50,35,200 Interest paid in 60 EMIs i.e. 5 years ₹ 43,62,423 Opening balance on 6th year ₹ 93,27,244 New EMI ₹ 1,18,154 Amount to be paid back in 10 years ₹ 1,41,78,430 Total Amount paid in 15 years after reducing tenure ₹ 1,92,13630 Interest amount saved ₹ 59,62,261

Now, since Aman has prepaid the entire loan in 15 years, he decides to invest the EMI amount he would have paid in mutual funds through SIP for the next 10 years.

SIP for remaing tenure SIP Amount ₹ 1,18,000 Average Return 12% Tenure 10 years Final corpus ₹ 2.64 cr Returns earned ₹ 1.22 cr

Total benefit of closing the loan early: So, if the interest saved on the home loan and the returns earned on the investments are combined, the total benefit comes down to ₹1.81 crore.

Scenario 2: Invests the incremental amount in mutual funds via SIP If Aman decides to invest the additional amount, here's how much returns he will earn:

SIP Amount ₹ 35,000 ₹ 40,000 Average return 12% 12% Tenure 20 Years 20 Years Final corpus ₹ 3,21,95,007 ₹ 3,67,94,294 Returns earned (estimated) ₹ 2,37,95,007 ₹ 2,71,94,294

Total benefit if he completes the tenure: Now, combining the returns earned by investing and then deducting the extra interest he will be paying to the bank, his benefit will be between ₹1.8 crore and ₹2.12 crore.

Who wins? In our example, both options deliver almost the same savings if Aman invests the exact amount saved by not increasing the EMI. However, if he continues with the home loan and invests even a little more in SIPs, the investment route could generate nearly ₹30 lakh more in savings.

There is another factor to consider. Borrowers under the old tax regime who repay their home loan early may lose the tax benefit available on home loan interest under Section 24(b) of the Income Tax Act. Similarly, your mutual fund gains will be subject to capital gains tax.

These calculations can vary depending on the loan amount and when the borrower starts making prepayments. Increasing the EMI earlier, say within the first five years, could make early repayment more rewarding. On the other hand, investing even a few thousand rupees more each month could tilt the balance in favour of SIPs, thanks to the power of compounding. However, increasing the EMI may strain your finances.