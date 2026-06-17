Circle rate vs market value: the hidden factor that can make or break your home loan

Different lenders follow different internal valuation policies. While some calculate the loan based on the lower of the agreement value or their assessed market value, others may fund only 75-80% of their internal valuation or apply stricter norms in overheated micro-markets where prices are significantly above comparable transactions or circle rates. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is then applied on top of that. The final sanctioned amount depends on the lender's LTV policy, which varies across institutions.