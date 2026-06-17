Circle rate vs market value: the hidden factor that can make or break your home loan

Colin D’Souza
4 min read17 Jun 2026, 10:53 AM IST
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In the evolving Indian property market, the disconnect between official circle rates and market prices can lead to severe financial strain for homebuyers.(Pexel)
Summary
A property's sale price, circle rate and lender valuation often differ. Understanding the gap can help buyers avoid funding shortfalls, tax surprises and last-minute loan rejections.

In many Indian cities today, property prices and official circle rates are no longer moving in tandem. In some premium micro-markets, homes are being sold at prices far above government-notified valuations, while in slower markets, circle rates often remain higher than prevailing transaction prices.

Circle rates are the minimum values set by state governments for property registration. They help prevent undervaluation and ensure proper stamp duty collection.

But for most homebuyers, the gap between these rates and actual market prices only becomes visible when the loan process begins. By then, the consequences may already have surfaced in the form of higher upfront payments, unexpected tax liabilities or a financing shortfall that quietly unravels months of planning.

How lenders actually calculate your loan

Most buyers assume a home loan will cover a fixed percentage of the price they are paying. That is not quite how it works.

Also Read | Home loan overdraft: Does it make sense?

Banks do not rely solely on the agreement value. They conduct an independent valuation of the property, and that figure can differ significantly from the amount stated in the sale deed.

Banks and housing finance companies evaluate not only the purchase price but also their own assessment of the property's marketability, risk profile and valuation benchmarks.

Different lenders follow different internal valuation policies. While some calculate the loan based on the lower of the agreement value or their assessed market value, others may fund only 75-80% of their internal valuation or apply stricter norms in overheated micro-markets where prices are significantly above comparable transactions or circle rates. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is then applied on top of that. The final sanctioned amount depends on the lender's LTV policy, which varies across institutions.

For instance, consider a buyer purchasing a 1 crore property and expecting the bank to fund 80% of the cost, or 80 lakh. During the loan process, however, the bank's valuer assesses the property at only 85 lakh. Since lenders generally calculate loans using their own valuation, the eligible loan amount falls sharply. If the lender applies a 60% LTV on the assessed value, the sanctioned loan may be only around 51 lakh, against the 80 lakh the buyer had anticipated.

That creates a funding gap of nearly 29 lakh, which must be arranged at short notice. For many middle-income homebuyers, this is precisely where financial planning begins to break down.

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Location also plays a major role in valuation. Properties in well-connected areas with strong infrastructure and healthy resale demand typically receive higher valuations. Some lenders maintain internal "negative location" lists for areas affected by legal disputes, unauthorised construction or weak resale prospects, where lending norms become more stringent.

Due to the growing fragmentation of real estate markets. Prices now fluctuate location by locale and occasionally building by building rather than citywide. Because of this, the difference between circle rate, market value, and lender evaluation is now much more significant than it was ten years ago.

What buyers should do before signing anything

  • Get an early valuation read. Before paying the token, ask a lender or loan advisor for an informal view on how the property is likely to be assessed. Not a sanction letter—just a sense of whether your funding assumptions are realistic. This single step can prevent last-minute surprises.
  • Check the applicable circle rate yourself. Most buyers verify legal documents and floor plans but overlook circle rates. Understanding the applicable circle rate provides three critical insights at once: how a lender may view the property, the stamp duty implications and whether there could be a tax exposure if the transaction value is substantially higher.
  • Separate real demand from market heat. Some micro-markets genuinely command a premium scarcity, infrastructure, sustained demand. Others are simply running hot. If the price can’t be supported by rental yield or comparable transactions, assume lenders will be cautious too.
  • Keep a liquidity buffer beyond the down payment. Funding gaps surface late in the transaction cycle, when renegotiating is difficult and backing out is expensive. A contingency reserve isn’t cautious — it’s just good planning.

Also Read | The hidden costs of ‘cheap’ homes at bank auctions

Two lenders can look at the same property and arrive at meaningfully different loan amounts. It’s how Indian housing finance works. Circle rates, market value, and internal lender policies each play a role, and they don’t always point in the same direction.

The headline price on a sale deed is only part of the story. Understanding the rest of it, before the deal is done, is what separates a smooth transaction from a stressful one.

Authored by Colin D’Souza, chief business officer, IMGC, a mortgage guarantee company.

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