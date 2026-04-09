Home loan rates April 2026: SBI, PNB, BoB and other banks compared; 5 key tips to save money

Are you planning to take a home loan this April 2026? With interest rates starting as low as 7.10%, here’s a quick comparison of the top PSU banks in the country and the key factors that could save you lakhs over time. Remember, proper planning is essential to securing the best possible home loan.

Also, keep in mind that the lowest home loan rate does not always mean the best deal. Factors such as processing fees, hidden charges, loan tenure, and your repayment capacity can significantly impact the overall cost of borrowing in the long run.

Keeping these important factors in mind, here is a quick overview of key lenders based on home loan amount slabs.

Home loan interest rates – April 2026

Lending institution Up to ₹ 30 lakh ₹ 30-75 lakh Above ₹ 75 lakh State Bank of India 7.25–8.95% 7.25–8.95% 7.25–8.95% Bank of Baroda 7.20–9.00% 7.20–9.00% 7.20–9.25% Union Bank of India 7.15–9.50% 7.15–9.50% 7.15–9.50% Punjab National Bank 7.30–9.30% 7.25–9.20% 7.25–9.20% Bank of India 7.10–10.00% 7.10–10.00% 7.10–10.25% Canara Bank 7.25–10.00% 7.20–10.00% 7.15–9.90% UCO Bank 7.15–9.25% 7.15–9.25% 7.15–9.25%

Source: Bank websites

Note: Rates as of 9 April 2026. Final rates depend on factors such as current credit score, credit profile, loan amount, and loan tenure.

Key takeaways Borrowers who have a clean credit profile and a high credit score, preferably over 750, generally secure the most lucrative home loan offers.

Rate spreads tend to widen as risk profiles increase. Financial institutions do this to cover their risks, depending on the applicant's repayment capacity.

You can also use the calculators provided on the official websites of leading banking institutions to put in actual data as per your requirements and compare different home loan offers before taking the final decision. 5 key factors to check before applying for a home loan Your current credit score plays a very important role. If you have a score of more than 750 and a clean repayment track record, this can immensely boost your chances of securing a lucrative home loan offer . Carefully understand and compare the ‘effective applicable interest rate’, not just the advertised interest rate. This will be the rate that accounts for all factors, including insurance premiums, upfront charges (if any), and hidden charges. The total home loan tenure and EMI affordability must be given due consideration. A longer repayment tenure, for example, will definitely reduce the EMI burden but will still increase the total interest outgo. You should balance this prudently. Check whether you meet the basic eligibility criteria for the loan offer you are seeking. Several banks apply various lending checks, such as age limits, minimum income requirements, and employment type. Make sure you meet these requirements before you apply. Look for lenders that offer flexible loan structures, such as the ability to top up your home loan later or switch between fixed and floating rates. This will help you to adjust your loan in accordance with changing financial circumstances.

Also Read | RBI holds repo rate at 5.25%: What it means for your home loan EMI

In conclusion, public sector banks like SBI, PNB, and BoB offer competitive rates in April 2026. Still, the best deal depends less on the bank and more on your credit profile and negotiation ability. Any borrowing decision, therefore, must be made after proper due diligence and consultation with a certified financial advisor.