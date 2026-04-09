Home loan rates April 2026: SBI, PNB, BoB and other banks compared; 5 key tips to save money

Are you planning to take a home loan this April 2026? With interest rates starting as low as 7.10%, here’s a quick comparison of the top PSU banks in the country and the key factors that could save you lakhs over time. Remember, proper planning is essential to securing the best possible home loan.
Also, keep in mind that the lowest home loan rate does not always mean the best deal. Factors such as processing fees, hidden charges, loan tenure, and your repayment capacity can significantly impact the overall cost of borrowing in the long run.
Keeping these important factors in mind, here is a quick overview of key lenders based on home loan amount slabs.
|Lending institution
|Up to ₹30 lakh
|₹30-75 lakh
|Above ₹75 lakh
|State Bank of India
|7.25–8.95%
|7.25–8.95%
|7.25–8.95%
|Bank of Baroda
|7.20–9.00%
|7.20–9.00%
|7.20–9.25%
|Union Bank of India
|7.15–9.50%
|7.15–9.50%
|7.15–9.50%
|Punjab National Bank
|7.30–9.30%
|7.25–9.20%
|7.25–9.20%
|Bank of India
|7.10–10.00%
|7.10–10.00%
|7.10–10.25%
|Canara Bank
|7.25–10.00%
|7.20–10.00%
|7.15–9.90%
|UCO Bank
|7.15–9.25%
|7.15–9.25%
|7.15–9.25%
Source: Bank websites
Note: Rates as of 9 April 2026. Final rates depend on factors such as current credit score, credit profile, loan amount, and loan tenure.
In conclusion, public sector banks like SBI, PNB, and BoB offer competitive rates in April 2026. Still, the best deal depends less on the bank and more on your credit profile and negotiation ability. Any borrowing decision, therefore, must be made after proper due diligence and consultation with a certified financial advisor.
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