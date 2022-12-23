Home loan rates are on the rise. What are the strategies to lower EMI burden?

On December 7, 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 35 basis points. Since May, the repo rate has increased five times in a row, bringing the total hike to 225 bps. The Repo rate jumped from 4.0% in May 2022 to 6.25% in December 2022, which caused banks to raise their lending rates. As a consequence, borrowers are the ones who are most negatively harmed by the central bank's consecutive major lending rate hikes due to inflationary pressure, hence the EMI burden has skyrocketed for borrowers amid rising interest rates. What should borrowers do in such a situation, or what tactics should they utilise to lessen their EMI burden, let's find out from our industry experts, who have conducted a meeting with us and participated to share some strategies for the borrowers adversely impacted by rising lending rates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}