Kotak Mahindra Bank also reduced interest rates on home loans by further 10 bps. Customers can now avail the home loans starting at 6.9% per annum this festive season. If customers of another bank switches the loan account to Kotak Mahindra Bank, they will be eligible to save up to ₹20 lakh for transferring the balance, the bank earlier said. Moreover, women applicants can get special rates across the loan products. Axis Bank is also offering home loans starting at 6.9% per annum.