(iStock)
(iStock)

Home loan rates compared: Corporation Bank vs SBI vs Central Bank

1 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2019, 08:45 AM IST Livemint

  • A home loan is called a ‘good’ loan because it helps you acquire a tangible asset that can appreciate over the long-term
  • Here’s a look at the lowest home loan interest rates of some leading banks

A home loan is probably the biggest loan that one takes. Not only in terms of the loan one pays can be double of what was borrowed. But a home loan is among the cheapest loans available, and usually it is the only way a person can buy a house. A home loan is called a ‘good’ loan because it helps you acquire a tangible asset that can appreciate over the long-term. It makes sense to buy a house if you plan to live in it. This is also the reason, apart from the fact that many housing projects in India continue to be delayed. Here’s a look at the lowest home loan interest rates of some leading banks.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue