Home loan rates in June after RBI policy: SBI, HDFC, PNB and others compared – Who is offering the cheapest loan?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, as expected.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, and continue with its "neutral" stance, said the monetary policy statement.
“Although risks of higher inflation have amplified, the MPC felt it would be prudent to wait for greater clarity to emerge. Accordingly, the MPC voted to keep the policy rate unchanged. At the same time, the MPC will continue to remain data-dependent and closely monitor the developments, including supply side pressures getting embedded in the general price level and inflation expectations. The MPC also decided to retain the neutral stance,” it added.
Here's a look at what it means housing loan and what is the lastest rate of interest offered by different banks.
The repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks. Changes to this rate directly influence home loan interest rates.
Now as the repo rate remain unchanged, the home loan rates offered by different banks also remain the same.
Accordingly, Bank of India, LIC Housing Finance and Canara Bank, are offering lowest home loan rates starting at around 7.1%–7.15% per annum.
RBI last Friday announced a raft of measures to attract foreign capital and support the rupee amid growing risks to growth and inflation from the prolonged West Asia conflict, elevated energy prices and global supply-chain disruptions.
To support the rupee, the measures included scrapping taxes on interest income and capital gains for eligible foreign investors in government securities, offering concessional terms for foreign-currency deposits from non-resident Indians and subsidising hedging costs for select offshore borrowings.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said India had entered the latest episode of global turbulence with stronger macroeconomic fundamentals than in previous crises, but warned that escalating geopolitical tensions, elevated commodity prices and supply disruptions were clouding the economic outlook.
"The committee noted that the global environment has deteriorated," he said announcing the policy decision. The panel felt it would be "prudent" to wait for greater clarity to emerge, he added.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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