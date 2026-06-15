Home loan rates June 2026: Compare LIC Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Capital and other leading HFC offers

Are you looking to purchase a new home? Do you have a well-thought-out plan to avail a loan? Have you compared lenders? Have you considered how you will ensure timely repayments without any delays?

These are among the most critical questions that all aspiring home loan borrowers must answer before submitting their applications. This is because, for most homebuyers, even a minor difference in interest rates can eventually translate into lakhs of rupees in savings over the entire tenure of a home loan.

Housing finance companies (HFCs) are continuously competing to offer lucrative interest rates and a wide range of home loan options in June 2026.

Hence, before you finalise a lending institution, compare factors such as interest rates, processing fees, time to release the loan, tenures, the flexibility offered to borrowers, and reviews from past borrowers.

Also Read | How the spread impacts your home loan EMI

Housing Finance Companies' interest rates in June 2026

Lender Rates LIC Housing Finance Ltd 7.15% Bajaj Finserv 7.25% Tata Capital 7.50% PNB Housing 7.75% Aditya Birla Housing Fin 7.75% IIFL Home Finance 8.75% Piramal Finance Limited 9.99% Sundaram Home Finance Ltd* 10.65%

*Data as on respective banks’ website in June 2026; Loans up to ₹30 lakh; Annual percentage rate; Actual rate may vary based on the applicant's profile; Compiled by BankBazaar.com.

5 Factors to keep in mind before availing a home loan 1. Compare interest rates across lenders Even a minor difference of 0.5% points can translate into lakhs of rupees in savings and can significantly impact your Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) and total interest outgo over a long tenure.

2. Check your credit score and understand limitations Once you decide on a home loan, check your credit score. If you have a good credit score, i.e., any credit score of over 750, this can make the home loan easier and cheaper for you.

3. Evaluate additional charges When you submit your home loan application, there are several hidden and additional charges that can be applied to your loan. Understand these charges, including processing fees, legal charges, technical valuation costs and any foreclosure expenses. Such charges can quietly increase the total cost of borrowing.

4. Choose right loan tenure The home loan repayment tenure you opt for will decide how comfortably you repay your home loan, along with the applicable interest rate on the same. A longer tenure can help in reducing monthly EMIs but still increase total interest paid, whereas a shorter tenure can help you save on interest costs.

5. Assess repayment flexibility Is your lending institution willing to offer partial prepayment or foreclosure options? How much are they charging for these services? Understanding these will determine how early you can repay your loan and eliminate any debt obligations.

With home loan rates from prominent housing finance companies starting at 7.15%, aspiring borrowers can apply and secure competitive financing for their dream homes.