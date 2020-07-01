Home loan rates of public sector banks turn attractive

A lower interest rate also means higher eligibility for the borrower. A person earning ₹45,000 income would be eligible for a loan of ₹25.23 lakh at an interest rate of 7.45%. If the interest rate drops by 50 bps, the person's eligibility could increase by almost ₹1 lakh. The eligibility criteria, however, differ from one lending institution to another, and many other factors determine it. This is just an illustration to show how eligibility can change if everything else is the same.