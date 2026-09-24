Home loan repaid but lender didn’t return property papers? You can get ₹5,000/day compensation

The RBI mandates that lenders complete loan closure formalities, including returning documents, within a specified timeline after repayment. Here's when you can claim compensation. 

Eshita Gain
Published24 Sep 2026, 07:41 AM IST
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Home loan repaid but lender didn’t return property papers? You may get <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000/day compensation
Home loan repaid but lender didn’t return property papers? You may get ₹5,000/day compensation(Pexels)

Paying off the last EMI of a home loan does not mean the paperwork is over. The loan closure process is complete only when the original property documents are returned and the lender’s charge on the property is removed.

To prevent delays in this process, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set a time-bound framework for lenders. The rule, applicable to cases from December 1, 2023, requires regulated entities such as banks and NBFCs to complete the loan closure formalities within 30 days of full repayment.

If the lender fails to meet this deadline, it can be liable to compensate the borrower for the delay, according to RBI’s September 13, 2023 directions.

What is RBI’s 30-day rule?

The RBI directions treat loan closure as more than just repayment of the outstanding amount. Once the loan is fully repaid, the lender must complete the following formalities within 30 days:

  • Return original property or collateral documents to the borrower.
  • Remove charges registered with the relevant registry,
  • Allow the borrower to collect the documents from the servicing branch or another designated office.
  • For applicable loans, specify the timeline and location for returning the documents in the sanction letter.

In practice, this structured process applies to every case where the loan is given to an individual, and the lender holds original property or collateral documents. For example, housing loans and loans against property.

What happens if the lender delays?

If the lender fails to return the original property documents or remove charges within 30 days of full repayment or settlement of the loan, it must pay the borrower a compensation of 5,000 for each day of delay. The lender must also inform the borrower of the reason for the delay.

Also Read | Taking another loan this festive season? Check your EMI burden first

“In case of delay in releasing of original movable/immovable property documents or failing to file charge satisfaction form with relevant registry beyond 30 days after full repayment/settlement of loan, the RE shall communicate to the borrower reasons for such delay. In case where the delay is attributable to the RE, it shall compensate the borrower at the rate of 5,000/- for each day of delay,” the RBI notification read.

What if property documents are lost or damaged?

If original documents are lost or damaged while in the lender’s custody, the RBI directions place clear responsibility on the lender. In such cases, the lender must take the following steps:

  • Assist the borrower in obtaining duplicate or certified copies
  • Bear the associated costs
  • Complete this process within an extended timeline

Also Read | Loan closed but still showing active? What borrowers should do

The central bank allows an additional time of 30 days to complete the above mentioned procedure, after which the delay compensation is calculated and paid to the borrower (i.e,. after a total period of 60 days).

How can borrowers escalate the delay?

If the lender does not meet the 30-day timeline, borrowers are advised to follow a structure approach to get relief. Here's what they can do:

  • Submit a written complaint to the lender
  • Request written confirmation of loan closure
  • Ask the lender to provide the reason for the delay.
  • Escalate the issue through the lender’s grievance redressal mechanism
  • Approach the RBI Ombudsman if the lender does not respond or the issue remains unresolved after an extended period.

Keeping a written record of the delay and preserving the original loan documents can help support your claim if you need to escalate the matter.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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