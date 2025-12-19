Rate cut windfall: Should you reduce EMI or tenure
A 0.25% rate cut may look negligible, but the real gains depend on whether borrowers reduce EMIs or shorten tenure—one choice offers comfort, the other can save lakhs.
A 0.25% rate cut looks tiny on paper. But on a ₹50 lakh home loan, it can unlock thousands of rupees a year—and lakhs in lifetime interest—depending entirely on what you do with it. The real “windfall" is not the lower EMI itself, but how intelligently you choose between reducing EMI or shrinking tenure.