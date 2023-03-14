Home loan tenures jump to over 50 years on rate hikes

When banks revise the interest rates in line with the hike in key policy rates, the default option that they exercise is an increase in the loan tenure. The EMI amount is increased either on the borrower’s request or when the EMI fails to cover the interest portion. “The interest is calculated by multiplying the outstanding amount with the interest rate and then dividing it by 12. The monthly EMIs first covers this interest portion and then the principal. In times of rising interest rates, as long as the EMI is able to cover the interest, banks keep increasing the tenure and leave the EMI unchanged. But, when the EMI falls short of servicing the interest, the bank will increase the instalment amount also," says Nishant Batra, chief goal planner, Holistic Prime Wealth, and a mutual fund distributor.