What is a home loan top-up and when should you consider it?

With a second or third top-up, or when you switch lenders, insurance is often pushed onto you under pressure and at a high cost and because you're usually desperate for the money by then, you just go along with it, he said and added most people also don't realize that a top-up loan comes at a higher interest rate than their original home loan. He suggests asking upfront about the price as well as insurance too, so you're not forced to buy it at the last minute.