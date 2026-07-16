What is a home loan top-up and when should you consider it?

Picture this: You took a home loan a few years ago, your EMIs have been regular, and your property's value has appreciated over time. Then an unexpected expense comes up and your first instinct is to apply for a high-cost personal loan.
In many such cases, another option is worth considering—a home loan top-up. Since you're borrowing from your existing lender, the process is usually faster and involves minimal paperwork.
Here's how it works, when it makes sense, and what you should check before opting for one.
How it works
A home loan top-up is an additional loan offered over and above your outstanding home loan balance. Since it is extended to an existing borrower, it generally requires only minimal documentation.
Like your original home loan, it is a secured loan, with your property continuing to serve as collateral. That security allows lenders to offer it at a much lower interest rate than unsecured loans such as personal loans. Typically, the interest rate on a top-up is 0.25-1.5 percentage points higher than your existing home loan rate.