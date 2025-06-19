Home loan vs loan against property: Which one should you choose in 2025?

Home loans and loans against property (LAP) are two widely-used methods of taking out loans that often confuse more than they do help those borrowers who want to borrow funds that relate to real estate so that they are able to fulfil their financial requirements.
They are secured loans that fall under the category of collateralised loans, but they are wholly different in all features, benefits, and purpose. To help you choose what option may be best for you, let's look at a comparison side-by-side.
A home loan is a secured loan for buying, constructing, or renovating residential properties. The property to be purchased acts as the collateral until the loan is fully repaid.
A loan against property is a multipurpose secured loan created by mortgaging one's own home or business. It is commonly used for both personal as well as business purposes (e.g., a wedding, an unplanned medical bill, business expansion).
As required on both loans, standard documentation will include:
But LAP has fewer restrictions because it is not just for purchasing real estate, so both business owners and self-employed people rely on it for business growth demos.
In conclusion, the answer depends on why you are borrowing. Each loan will have particular advantages, and which option is best for you will depend on your financial purposes, repayment abilities, and tax preparation.
