Home loans, car loans, FDs and more: Here are some of festive bank offers
Summary
- Mint has compiled a list of banks and housing finance companies, in collaboration with BankBazaar, that are offering special offers this season.
NEW DELHI : The festive season brings joy and an inclination to start new things. People love to make new purchases or start fresh investments around Diwali. Companies understand this well and offer plentiful discounts. Banks, too, are not far behind. They come out with festive offers on loans and fixed deposits (FDs). We have compiled a list of banks and housing finance companies, in collaboration with BankBazaar, that are offering special offers this season.