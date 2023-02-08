Home loans: Claim deduction now or while selling your house?
For properties sold after 31 March, sellers cannot include the interest portion of the home loan in cost of acquisition while calculating capital gains if they have already claimed deduction on it.
The budget had some terrible news for taxpayers servicing home loans. Until now, they could get tax benefit on the interest portion of the loan twice. First, by claiming deduction up to ₹2 lakh (for self-occupied property) every year under section 24 (available only under the old tax regime). Second, after selling off the property, they were allowed to add the interest part of the loan to the total cost of acquisition (purchase price) that is used to arrive at the capital gains.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×