Home loans demand stable defying RBI rate hike trends, thanks to monsoon

Explaining the performance of Shriram Housing Finance which is the 4th largest affordable housing financer in India, Subramanian said, "Our AUM has grown by 3x in the last 3 years to touch ₹6000 crore today and 60-65% of our home loan disbursements on average come from non-metro locations. The number and value of loan applications have seen an uptick compared to last year from the non-metro regions. The non-metro region contributed 50% of the number of loans disbursed a year ago and today it stands at close to 70%. Our borrowers in rural India are dependent on a mix of agriculture and non-agriculture activities. A normal monsoon does have a positive rub-on effect in our key states of Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, and Tamil Nadu."