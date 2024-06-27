Home Loans: How to buy your first home despite high interest rates?
Buying your first home can be both exhilarating and challenging, particularly in the face of elevated interest rates.
The high interest rates on home loans necessitate larger payments from home buyers when repaying their debts through equated monthly installments (EMIs). When faced with a higher interest rate, a larger portion of your EMI is allocated to interest rather than reducing the principal amount, resulting in a higher monthly payment. Higher EMIs can put a strain on your finances, making it more challenging to manage additional expenses and potentially limiting the amount you can borrow.