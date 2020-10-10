Home loans to become cheaper, thanks to RBI's latest move

To make home loans cheaper, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that it will rationalise the risk weights and link them to Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios for new housing loans sanctioned up to March 31, 2022. “Recognising the criticality of real estate sector in the economic recovery, given its role in employment generation and the inter-linkages with other industries, it has been decided, as a countercyclical measure, to rationalise the risk weights by linking them only with LTV ratios for all new housing loans sanctioned up to 31 March 2022," the central bank said on Friday.