Home Ministry’s ‘Boss Scam’ alert: How fraudsters are impersonating CEOs and regulators — 5 ways to stay safe

Cybercriminals and fraudsters are constantly refining their tricks and tactics. The Ministry of Home Affairs flags these latest threats with the alarming rise of the ‘Boss Scam’. This type of scam exploits victims' trust in regulatory authorities by impersonating senior executives or trusted regulators.

The victims are tricked into downloading malware and authorising fraudulent transactions. With the rapid development of technology, businesses today increasingly rely on digital communication, underscoring the importance of awareness as the first line of defence.

Let us discuss the scam in detail and basic tips to stay safe from such scams.

What is the ‘Boss Scam’? The ‘Boss Scam’ is a sophisticated form of cyber fraud or financial scam in which fraudsters impersonate CEOs, senior executives or regulatory authorities, such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and con victims out of their hard-earned money.

Victims or individuals who suffer financial losses in such cases receive urgent messages, emails, or WhatsApp texts claiming that they must take action to complete.

Compliance verification Address regulatory violations or Address security concerns that require immediate attention Any other urgent-looking requirements that need to be addressed These messages are, in reality, completely based on a simple scheme to trick innocent victims. They often contain malicious ZIP files that, once clicked, infect devices, compromise critical and confidential information and permit scammers to initiate fraudulent transactions and fund transfers.

Examples of how such scams take place Fake message → individual trusts it → money gets transferred to the scammer.

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To deal with such cases, it is always prudent to stay calm, call the person and confirm the urgent request before taking any financial action.

Five tips to stay safe from such scams 1. Verify urgent requests independently: You should never panic in such situations or act hastily. Make sure you never respond to compliance-related instructions via email or messaging apps without confirming them by phone or through official channels. If needed, use the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) to report the issue.

2. Avoid opening suspicious attachments: As a rule, make sure that you never open any ZIP, EXE or any other similar unknown file. Also, never download any application through an external link. In case someone is using pressure tactics or forcing you to act in a certain way, reach out to your nearest police station and report the matter. Clarity of communication is key here.

3. Check the sender’s identity carefully: Check the details of the sender carefully and diligently. Look for mistakes, subtle misspellings, unofficial email domains or unfamiliar email IDs or phone numbers that may indicate impersonation attempts.

4. Strengthen cybersecurity practices: Download a reputable and trustworthy antivirus software and update it properly. Make sure you enable multi-factor authentication and regularly patch your systems to reduce the risk of malware transmission and other virus infections on your device.

5. Train yourself and everyone around you to spot red flags: When you build knowledge, understand cybersecurity systems and their importance, such scams can be minimized. Dedicated cybersecurity programmes can help you, your entire team, and even family members recognize common phishing scams and malicious software. This knowledge can be used to better combat such scams.

As cybercriminals increasingly weaponise trust, authority and urgency, you, as a well-informed citizen,must adopt a ‘verify before you act’ approach.