Price range, ready-to-move or under construction, 1, 2, or 3BHK — Check here for what homebuyers prefer

Demand for housing in India is “resilient”, with sales buoyant throughout 2026, data from Colliers' latest report, titled 'Homebuying Sentiment Survey 2026: Decoding India's Evolving Buyer Preferences' showed.
The report indicated that while homebuyers are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and selective, “their willingness to purchase remains largely intact, supported by long-term homeownership aspirations and confidence in the residential market”.
It also pointed to the upcoming festive season as holding immense potential to add further momentum to housing sales across major residential markets of the country. The study drew insights from around 1,800 respondents across 30+ established and emerging residential markets in India, it added.
“India’s residential market remains fundamentally end-user driven, but the path from purchase intent to actual conversion is becoming increasingly nuanced. Prospective homebuyers are becoming more price-sensitive, risk-averse and selective in purchase decisions. In this environment, housing sales are likely to depend on three closely linked levers: price-value alignment, financing flexibility and product-market fit,” said Ravi Shankar Singh, MD, Residential Transaction Services at Colliers India.
The report said that 31% of prospective buyers cite affordability and pricing as major concerns, followed by apprehensions around job security and income visibility, indicating that purchase decisions are increasingly being shaped by both price-value alignment and broader confidence on income levels.
In fact, affordability tops the list of considerations, followed closely by unit size and layout, and social infrastructure and overall connectivity — highlighting growing need to focus on right-sized apartment units in localities with high livability quotient.
It added that younger homebuyers (under 30 years) show higher preference for fitness and wellness amenities, with prioritisation levels nearly double the overall average.
The study found that around 51% of respondents plan to purchase a house for self-use, underscoring the continued dominance of end-user demand. Further, 16% intend to purchase a second or vacation home, highlighting growing prominence of leisure and lifestyle-driven ownership.
“This trend points to an expanding buyer pool beyond primary homeownership, encouraging developers to refine their second-home strategies by focusing on emerging leisure destinations, wellness-focused communities, and lifestyle-centric residential offerings that cater to both investment and recreational needs,” it added.
As per the report, over 60% of potential homebuyers expressed clear preference for ready-to-move or near-completion properties, as compared to under-construction and newly launched projects.
Further, demographic analysis showed that around half of young homebuyers (under 30 years) are comfortable taking construction risks, driven by relatively affordable price points during early stages of construction.
In comparison, only 36% of respondents above 30 years embrace project risk, underscoring evolving priorities across homebuyer segments.
Looking ahead, the residential sector is expected to remain supported by healthy end-user demand and rising lifestyle aspirations, as per the report.
It added that as affordability concerns persist and buyers place greater emphasis on connectivity, livability, product quality and possession certainty, developers will need to adopt a more calibrated approach to product positioning.
“Moving forward, infrastructure and connectivity, along with premiumisation, are likely to remain key considerations, shaping demand trends and emerging opportunities across major housing markets. Developers that successfully balance affordability with quality, while responding to the growing demand for well-connected and lifestyle-oriented communities, are likely to be best positioned to capitalize on the next phase of housing market growth,” the report stated.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views above are those of respective companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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