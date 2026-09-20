Price range, ready-to-move or under construction, 1, 2, or 3BHK — Check here for what homebuyers prefer

Demand for housing in India is “resilient”, with sales buoyant throughout 2026, data from Colliers' latest report, titled 'Homebuying Sentiment Survey 2026: Decoding India's Evolving Buyer Preferences' showed.

The report indicated that while homebuyers are becoming increasingly price-sensitive and selective, “their willingness to purchase remains largely intact, supported by long-term homeownership aspirations and confidence in the residential market”.

It also pointed to the upcoming festive season as holding immense potential to add further momentum to housing sales across major residential markets of the country. The study drew insights from around 1,800 respondents across 30+ established and emerging residential markets in India, it added.

“India’s residential market remains fundamentally end-user driven, but the path from purchase intent to actual conversion is becoming increasingly nuanced. Prospective homebuyers are becoming more price-sensitive, risk-averse and selective in purchase decisions. In this environment, housing sales are likely to depend on three closely linked levers: price-value alignment, financing flexibility and product-market fit,” said Ravi Shankar Singh, MD, Residential Transaction Services at Colliers India.

Homebuying Sentiment 2026: Key highlights As per the report, around 50% of prospective homebuyers are likely to purchase a house within two years, and this sentiment stays firm for 54% of prospective buyers despite external macroeconomic volatilities.

It added that 46% of respondents prefer properties priced between ₹ 50 lakh and 1.5 crore, with 62% of surveyed respondents preferring 2 and 3 BHK apartments. Further, it found that more than 60% of respondents favor ready-to-move or near-completion homes.

50 lakh and 1.5 crore, with 62% of surveyed respondents preferring 2 and 3 BHK apartments. Further, it found that more than 60% of respondents favor ready-to-move or near-completion homes. Meanwhile, affordability and pricing placed high, as about one-third or 31% of prospective buyers considered these as major concerns, followed by apprehensions related to job security and income visibility, it added.

Among cities, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad demonstrate stronger demand for higher ticket sizes.

Further, it added that 65% of homebuyers consider attractive pricing and flexible payment plans critical in facilitating immediate purchase decisions.

Sensitive to price points, offerings, proximity to economic hubs The report said that 31% of prospective buyers cite affordability and pricing as major concerns, followed by apprehensions around job security and income visibility, indicating that purchase decisions are increasingly being shaped by both price-value alignment and broader confidence on income levels.

In fact, affordability tops the list of considerations, followed closely by unit size and layout, and social infrastructure and overall connectivity — highlighting growing need to focus on right-sized apartment units in localities with high livability quotient.

It added that younger homebuyers (under 30 years) show higher preference for fitness and wellness amenities, with prioritisation levels nearly double the overall average.

More than half plan to purchase house for self-use The study found that around 51% of respondents plan to purchase a house for self-use, underscoring the continued dominance of end-user demand. Further, 16% intend to purchase a second or vacation home, highlighting growing prominence of leisure and lifestyle-driven ownership.

“This trend points to an expanding buyer pool beyond primary homeownership, encouraging developers to refine their second-home strategies by focusing on emerging leisure destinations, wellness-focused communities, and lifestyle-centric residential offerings that cater to both investment and recreational needs,” it added.

Ready-to-move or near-completion homes​ preferred As per the report, over 60% of potential homebuyers expressed clear preference for ready-to-move or near-completion properties, as compared to under-construction and newly launched projects.

Further, demographic analysis showed that around half of young homebuyers (under 30 years) are comfortable taking construction risks, driven by relatively affordable price points during early stages of construction.

In comparison, only 36% of respondents above 30 years embrace project risk, underscoring evolving priorities across homebuyer segments.

Preference for 2 & 3 BHK apartment configurations According to Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head of Research at Colliers India, about 62% of potential homebuyers across major Indian markets prefer 2 and 3 BHK apartment configurations.

While larger and spacious units are preferred more in cities like Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Mumbai continues to demonstrate strong demand for compact and right-sized units.

"With the festive season typically serving as a key catalyst for home purchases, housing demand is expected to remain firm over the next few quarters. However, developers will need to align product offerings more closely with evolving buyer preferences and affordability considerations to translate demand into sustained sales,” Nadar added. Outlook: Support from healthy demand, lifestyle aspirations Looking ahead, the residential sector is expected to remain supported by healthy end-user demand and rising lifestyle aspirations, as per the report.

It added that as affordability concerns persist and buyers place greater emphasis on connectivity, livability, product quality and possession certainty, developers will need to adopt a more calibrated approach to product positioning.

“Moving forward, infrastructure and connectivity, along with premiumisation, are likely to remain key considerations, shaping demand trends and emerging opportunities across major housing markets. Developers that successfully balance affordability with quality, while responding to the growing demand for well-connected and lifestyle-oriented communities, are likely to be best positioned to capitalize on the next phase of housing market growth,” the report stated.