Homebuyers should watch out for rising interest rates

There are fixed home loans rate available from several lenders. However, buyers should be aware that the loan may not be fixed for the entire tenor—the fixed part may be for only a year or two, after which the bank can reset the interest. Second, fixed-rate loans are usually more expensive. Buyers may have to pay anywhere from 50-350 bps more compared with floating loans. So, there is a chance that opting for a fixed loan may make the loan more expensive.

