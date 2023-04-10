Pay heed to the markup in home loan interest rate

Thanks to repo benchmarking, we saw a sharp and immediate decline in home loan rates in 2020. By 2021, we had most lenders at sub-seven rates, which was unthinkable earlier. Home financing got cheap. Now, consider a loan with a markup of 190 basis points. If the repo rate fell to 4.00% someday, this loan would be priced at just 5.90%. If you’re on an older loan with a much higher markup, a refinance to a lower rate is sensible. You’re not just locking into a lower rate and spread, you’ll also accelerate out of debt once the repo reverses. Assume you have taken a home loan at 9.50%, which you refinanced to 8.50% for 20 years. If the repo rate is cut to 5.50% within a year, your loan rate will fall to 7.50%. With a constant EMI (equated monthly instalment), your loan tenor would reduce to around 17 years without any prepayment.