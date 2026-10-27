What will my hospital stay cost? Families deserve an answer in minutes

Medicines and consumables are harder. Hospitals bill them at the printed maximum retail price (MRP), and the amounts they pay their suppliers are commercially confidential. Rather than reveal their margins, hospitals should publish what their prices exclude, the MRP of high-value implants and devices, and an indicative range of what medicines and consumables have typically added to the bill for each code. A planned hernia repair can be estimated closely. A patient admitted with heart failure can only be given a range because no doctor can predict on day one how long that patient will need intensive care.