What will my hospital stay cost? Families deserve an answer in minutes

On 12 October, the Union health ministry asked every state to make hospitals display their prices. It is a welcome step, but not enough. A hospital's rate card can list 2,000 prices, and a family in a crisis cannot make head or tail of it—nor does a list tell them what their final bill will be.
As a clinician and former hospital chief executive, I have seen why. Hospitals treat a wide range of ailments with advanced technologies and a wide variety of medications, so a single bill can run into hundreds of line items. And all the labour, materials and equipment used must be captured and fed to the billing system in real time—without errors. Families expect (almost demand) a narrow estimate. But each patient is unique, and even for common procedures, complications can and do happen.