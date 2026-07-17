Hospitalized? 10 essential steps for hassle-free health insurance claim settlement

Health insurance claims can become stressful during emergencies. These 10 practical steps, from hospital admission to discharge, ensure faster cashless claim settlement, avoid delays, manage documents properly and reduce financial pressure, especially during emergencies.

Shivam Shukla
Published17 Jul 2026, 02:46 PM IST
10 steps to ensure a smooth health insurance claim settlement during hospitalisation.
10 steps to ensure a smooth health insurance claim settlement during hospitalisation.

A medical emergency can occur at any time. It can easily complicate finances, add stress and affect the day-to-day lives. It can also lead a person to take high-interest-rate personal loans or other forms of borrowing.

A medical emergency can test a family's financial resolve. Health insurance provides a family with financial protection, but a delayed intimation, a lack of proper information sharing with the claims institution, or an incorrect form entry can complicate the claims process.

It can make a cashless claim difficult to secure or even get outrightly rejected. In order to ensure that you avoid such a situation, you must follow the appropriate steps from hospital admission to discharge to make the entire cashless claims journey seamless.

10 steps to follow for a hassle-free health insurance claim

The first thing that you should be clear about fundamentally is that a health insurance claim is not completed only when the insurer approves the treatment. Policyholders need to actively coordinate and share information, data and facts with the hospital, the third-party administrator (TPA) desk, and the insurance company at different stages. From selecting a network hospital to keeping records after discharge, every step plays a role in successful claim settlement.

Also Read | Don't port your health insurance just because your agent insists

Here are 10 steps that you should follow to ensure a hassle-free, seamless and smooth health insurance claim, especially in situations when you most need it.

Step

What to Do

Why It Is Important

1Check if the hospital is in the insurer’s networkConfirms eligibility for cashless treatment and avoids unexpected out-of-pocket expenses
2Inform the insurance company about hospitalisationTimely intimation helps initiate the claim process and prevents delays
3Visit the hospital’s TPA/insurance deskThe Third Party Administrator (TPA) desk assists with cashless claim paperwork and coordination
4Keep essential documents readyPolicy copy, health card, ID proof, KYC documents, PAN card, Aadhaar card and medical records are required for processing
5Fill the pre-authorisation form accuratelyCorrect details about diagnosis, treatment and medical history help insurers assess the claim
6Track pre-authorisation approvalInitial approval allows treatment to proceed, but it is only an estimated amount
7Understand the final approval processThe final claim amount is decided after reviewing the detailed bill and discharge summary
8Coordinate during dischargeThe hospital sends the final documents to the insurer for final claim approval
9Collect all original medical documentsDischarge summary, reports, bills, prescriptions and receipts are needed for records and future claims
10Maintain records for post-hospitalisation expensesEligible follow-up treatment, medicines and related expenses may be claimed as per policy terms

Proper documentation can make or break claim experience

To ensure a quick health insurance claim, maintain all essential documents.

Even after the cashless claim is approved, policyholders should still collect all original documents, including detailed bills, stamped hospital forms, test reports, pharmacy receipts and doctors’ prescriptions.

These documents play an important role in claiming pre- and post-hospitalization expenses. Missing paperwork or incomplete information can result in delays, disputes and legal complications, especially when claiming reimbursements or undergoing future claim reviews.

Stay prepared to reduce financial stress during emergencies

Health insurance is a boon during medical emergencies, but all policyholders need to understand their policies' terms and conditions and claim process.

Also Read | Why you're paying out of pocket for monsoon illnesses despite insurance coverage

This approach ensures that all policyholders can effectively avail themselves of those benefits.

Keeping policy documentation up to date, knowing the insurer’s hospital network, understanding the applicable waiting periods for relevant diseases, and following the required steps can make hospitalizations less stressful and improve the overall claim settlement experience.

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