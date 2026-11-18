Do you enjoy luxury hotel stays, elaborate buffets, room service and access to premium gyms and spas? You may have come across hotel membership programmes that promise to make these experiences more affordable. For an annual fee, they offer complimentary stays, discounts on rooms, dining and spa services, upgrades and other privileges.
On paper, the proposition sounds tempting. But do these memberships deliver value for money? We spoke to people who have used hotel memberships to understand their experiences, the limitations they faced and whether they would recommend buying one.