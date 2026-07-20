Hotels can't add a service charge to your bill without informing you: CCPA acts against 41 restaurants

Hotels and restaurants cannot levy a service charge on your bill without informing you, nor can they treat it as a mandatory payment.
“The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated suo motu action against 41 restaurants across the country for violation of consumer rights and adoption of unfair trade practices by levying a service charge by default on consumers' bills,” according to a press release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on 19 July.
The action was initiated after the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) received complaints from consumers who submitted invoices showing that a service charge had been added to their bills automatically without their explicit consent.
According to the CCPA, its investigation found that restaurants had violated the “Guidelines to prevent unfair trade practices and protection of consumer interest with regard to levy of service charge in hotels and restaurants.”
The authority stated that “such practice amounts to an unfair trade practice under Section 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.”
The consumer watchdog's action aims to protect consumers from being compelled to pay optional charges.
The CCPA's action follows the Delhi High Court's judgment dated 28 March, 2025, upholding the validity of the service charge guidelines issued by the authority.
The Court observed that “mandatory collection of service charge is contrary to law” and clarified that restaurants must comply with the guidelines. The Court also stated that the CCPA is free to enforce them in accordance with the law.
The CCPA's guidelines, issued on 4 July 2022, make it clear that:
In one case, the CCPA imposed a ₹50,000 penalty on Chaayos (Sunshine Teahouse Pvt. Ltd) for adding a service charge by default. It also directed the company to reimburse the service charge collected from the consumer.
“The company has also been directed to modify its software-generated billing system across all its outlets to ensure that service charge or any similar charge is not added automatically to consumers' bills,” the release mentioned.
CCPA has also passed final orders against several other establishments, including Cafe Blue Bottle, Patna, China Gate Restaurant Pvt. Ltd., Fiesta Barbeque Nation, FOO Ahmedabad Restaurant, L'Opera French Bakery Private Limited and Zorro – The Luxury Night Club.
“Further proceedings are underway against other restaurants where complaints have been received and examined,” the release stated.
If you find a service charge added to your bill without your consent, you can ask the restaurant to remove it. If your request is refused, you can file a complaint with the National Consumer Helpline by calling 1915 (toll-free) or through the NCH platform.
The CCPA highlighted that it will continue to monitor complaints related to service charges and take action against restaurants found to be violating the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and the service charge guidelines.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please check the official website for the latest laws.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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