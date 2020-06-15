House purchase: Should you go for developer discounts and offers?

“To overcome issues like inventory pile-up and cost overruns due to the lockdown, various developers are coming up with innovative offers. Refundable booking amounts, cashback schemes and freebies on booking are some of the popular offers on the table. For instance, there is a scheme wherein a customer can book a property by paying ₹1 lakh and pay the remaining booking amount over the next 100 days. He can even cancel the bookings within 90 days with full refund. In another scheme, there is a cashback offer of 5% of the property cost if it was booked during the lockdown period," said Puri.