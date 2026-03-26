Don’t let rent eat your paycheck: A starter guide

Ananya Grover
7 min read26 Mar 2026, 02:44 PM IST
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The ideal rent ratio is deeply personal, shaped by priorities such as commute time, privacy, and lifestyle preferences. (iStockphoto)
Summary
Rent shapes everything: how much you save, how stressed you are, and how quickly you build a financial cushion. As rents climb and entry-level salaries struggle to keep pace, the tough question is: how much is too much?

Landing your first job is a big deal, but so is figuring out where to live on a salary you've never had before. For young professionals moving to India's major cities, rent isn't just a line item. It's often the decision that shapes everything else: how much you save, how stressed you are, and how quickly you build any kind of financial cushion.

As rents climb and entry-level salaries struggle to keep pace, the tough question is: how much is too much?

The widely accepted benchmark—that rent should not exceed 30% of one’s take-home income—serves as a useful guide, but increasingly feels out of sync with practical realities. For many freshers, especially those moving to cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru or Gurugram, sticking to that threshold can be difficult without compromising significantly on convenience or quality of life. Sample this: A one-bedroom apartment in Gurugram city centre can cost up to 28,700 in monthly rent.

Early-career professionals across cities told Mint how they navigate this balancing act—and what the cost of simply getting started looks like.

Convenience comes at a cost

For 23-year-old Khyati Sood, relocating from Delhi to Pune for her first job as a data engineer meant making a series of careful decisions. “There were a lot of trade-offs,” she said. “Whether I should stay with strangers, give up an attached bathroom, or skip having a balcony to reduce rent.”

Pune, compared to other major metros, offered some relief. By making conscious compromises, Sood has kept her rent at around 15% of her income—well below the conventional threshold. But that experience is not universal.

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In Mumbai, where rental costs are among the highest in the country, 26-year-old associate product manager Rohit Grover allocates about 30% of his in-hand salary toward rent. He shares a 2BHK with two other people. When utilities and other housing-related expenses are factored in, that number climbs to nearly 40%, he said. Yet, for Grover, the decision is deliberate.

“I live about a kilometre from my workplace,” he said. “I consciously pay more to avoid long commutes. It saves me almost two hours every day, which I can invest in upskilling, fitness or even hobbies like playing the guitar.” In this case, a higher rent is not just an expense—it is a trade-off for time, productivity and personal well-being.

The ideal rent ratio is deeply personal, shaped by priorities such as commute time, privacy, and lifestyle preferences.

City-wise disparities in rent and income

This variation becomes more pronounced when comparing cities. Data from crowdsourced platform Numbeo shows that Pune ranks fifth in India for rental costs, with a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre averaging 24,404 per month, and around 16,631 outside the centre.

Mumbai, unsurprisingly, tops the list. A similar apartment in the city centre costs upwards of 60,533—more than double the cost in cities like Bengaluru ( 29,921) and Gurugram ( 28,693).

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Outside the city centre, Surat is the most expensive with its monthly rent of 47,783, followed by Mumbai, 33,928. In Delhi, it is 15,080.

Adding to the burden is the upfront cost of renting. Security deposits, which vary widely across cities, can significantly strain a fresher’s finances. According to Magicbricks, Bengaluru landlords typically demand deposits equivalent to six to ten months’ rent, while Mumbai averages between three to six months. In contrast, cities like Delhi and Kolkata are relatively lenient, requiring two to three months’ rent as deposit.

With the salary data, the mismatch becomes clear. Mumbai, despite its high living costs, ranks only sixth in terms of average monthly net salary at around 70,551. Hyderabad and Pune, by comparison, offer higher average take-home pay at approximately 1.2 lakh and 1.1 lakh, respectively, according to Numbeo.

This imbalance between earnings and expenses often forces young professionals to stretch their budgets beyond recommended limits. According to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, this is because southern states have more IT-sector jobs where the entry-level salary is higher. This, along with more supply of people in cities like Mumbai who are working at various organisational levels, may have resulted in a lower average income.

Lekha Chakraborty, professor at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, said, “Mumbai’s economy is a tale of two cities: a thin layer of high-paying finance, media and corporate jobs sits atop a vast base of informal, low-skill work—street vendors, domestic help, retail, hospitality and small manufacturing—that still employs the majority. This pulls the statistical average down sharply.”

When the ratio stretches too far

Financial planners generally advise that rent should not exceed 25–30% of monthly take-home income. However, practical scenarios frequently push this boundary.

Ananya Gupta, a 23-year-old software engineer in Gurugram, spends close to 40% of her income on rent. For 21-year-old sales executive Manik Mittal, the figure is even steeper—nearly 60%. Such high allocations leave little room for savings, investments or emergency funds.

Experts warn that consistently overspending on rent during the early years of one’s career can have long-term consequences. “Overstretching on rent can delay wealth creation,” said Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services. “The early years are crucial because that is when investments benefit the most from compounding.”

Pankaj Mathpal, managing director and CEO of Optima Money Managers, echoed this concern. In cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, he noted, the rent-to-income ratio often stretches to 35–40% due to high housing costs. “While some degree of flexibility is unavoidable, consistently allocating such a large portion of income to rent can slow down financial progress,” he said.

Strategies to manage housing costs

Despite these challenges, there are ways for young earners to strike a balance. One of the most commonly suggested strategies is to move slightly away from central business districts.

“Living in the suburbs can significantly reduce rent,” said Joshi. “This works especially well in cities with reliable public transport systems.” While it may increase commute time, the savings can be substantial, and now that more companies are going hybrid, such an approach is practicable.

Another approach is to opt for shared accommodation. While it may require adjusting to less privacy, co-living arrangements or flat-sharing can dramatically lower individual rent and utility expenses. For many freshers, this is a practical compromise in the early years.

Community living spaces also present an alternative, particularly in prime localities. However, these often come with restrictions—such as curfews or shared facilities—that may not suit everyone.

Anupama K., a wealth strategist, says convenience often comes at a hidden cost. “Many freshers are willing to pay a premium to live just 10 minutes from the office,” she said. “But if living 30 minutes away saves 8,000 a month, that’s nearly 96,000 a year.”

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The long-term impact of such savings can be significant. If invested early—for instance, in a broad market index fund—the returns could compound meaningfully over time. “That one decision at age 22 could translate into a substantial financial cushion by the time they turn 30,” she added.

Co-living setups, she noted, also help avoid “utility creep”—the tendency for monthly expenses like electricity, internet and maintenance to rise unpredictably. Bundled payments in shared spaces can make budgeting easier and more predictable.

The hidden cost of deposits

Model Tenancy Act, introduced in 2021, establishes fair rental rights and legal protections for tenants and landlords by defined rent costs, deposits, notice periods, and responsibilities to prevent confusion.

However, it only serves as a template for state governments to draft their own state-specific rental laws. According to the law, in states that have adopted MTA-based rules, security deposits for residential rentals are now capped at two months' rent, and for commercial spaces at 6 months' rent.

According to proptech platform Nobroker, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have fully adopted these rules, Maharashtra and Karnataka have partially adopted, and other states are still reviewing or planning the changes.

“Powerful real-estate lobbies, high rental demand and acute housing shortages give owners leverage to ignore the model law," Chakraborty said. "Rent authorities envisaged under the Act remain either understaffed or non-functional, and courts are too backlogged to enforce new norms swiftly. Recent claims of “implementation” in 2025 are mostly about incremental registration rules, not the deposit cap itself.”

In cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, where deposits can run into several months’ rent, a large portion of a fresher’s savings gets locked in as “dead capital”—money that earns no returns.

“Freshers should try negotiating for a lower deposit, even if it means slightly higher monthly rent,” Anupama said. “It helps maintain liquidity, which is critical for building an emergency fund or starting investments early.”

Ultimately, the ideal rent-to-income ratio is less about adhering to a number and more about aligning spending with personal priorities and financial goals. A disciplined approach to budgeting and a willingness to make short-term compromises can go a long way in ensuring financial stability.

Whether it is choosing a smaller apartment, sharing space, or living a little farther from work, these decisions can free up resources for savings and investments.

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