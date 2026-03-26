Landing your first job is a big deal, but so is figuring out where to live on a salary you've never had before. For young professionals moving to India's major cities, rent isn't just a line item. It's often the decision that shapes everything else: how much you save, how stressed you are, and how quickly you build any kind of financial cushion.
Don’t let rent eat your paycheck: A starter guide
SummaryRent shapes everything: how much you save, how stressed you are, and how quickly you build a financial cushion. As rents climb and entry-level salaries struggle to keep pace, the tough question is: how much is too much?
Landing your first job is a big deal, but so is figuring out where to live on a salary you've never had before. For young professionals moving to India's major cities, rent isn't just a line item. It's often the decision that shapes everything else: how much you save, how stressed you are, and how quickly you build any kind of financial cushion.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More