‘House rich, cash poor’: Why ₹2.20 lakh monthly salary doesn’t ensure wealth; LinkedIn post sparks discussion

A LinkedIn post about a Mumbai IT professional's finances has grabbed attention. Sweekrit Srivastava shared this story after a chartered accountant's breakdown analysis.
The 32-year-old professional currently earns ₹2.20 lakh per month. His housing EMI alone consumes ₹1.12 lakh from this income. Living expenses add another ₹50,000 to monthly outgoings.
He also pays a separate car loan EMI. Investments happen only when the month goes well. Even then, these amount to only ₹30,000- ₹40,000 per month.
The chartered accountant described this situation with a specific term. He called it "house rich, cash poor".
This professional remains vulnerable to sudden financial shocks. One job change could jeopardise his ability to pay EMIs. One medical emergency might force him to sell assets.
Srivastava emphasised this isn't an isolated case at all. A recent survey examined Indians earning over ₹20 LPA. Among them, 43% save less than 20% of their income, according to the survey.
“These are not people who cannot afford to save. These are people whose lifestyle grew as fast as their salary, every single time,” Srivastava wrote.
He warned about a hidden ‘trap’ affecting many professionals. A salary isn't wealth, he explained, but a recurring event.
“This is the trap nobody warns you about when the offer letter arrives. A salary is not wealth. It is a recurring event. It shows up every month, pays for everything, and quietly creates the feeling that things are under control,” he wrote.
“The bigger it gets, the more convincing that feeling becomes. And the more convincing it becomes, the easier it is to upgrade the apartment, the car, the school, the holiday, until the salary is not funding a life anymore. It is funding a lifestyle that requires the salary to keep showing up forever,” he added.
He concluded that true wealth would only reveal itself once salaries stopped.
“Wealth is what remains when the salary stops. For most high-earning professionals, that number is far smaller than the lifestyle suggests,” he wrote.
The post sparked discussion in the comments section on LinkedIn. According to one user, EMIs have fixed deadlines, unlike investments. This difference causes more financial damage than lifestyle choices, he argued.
“One is optional until it suddenly is not. The other was never optional to begin with,” replied the OP.
Another user agreed as well. Income increases needn't mean increased spending, the user wrote.
Srivastava responded, “The ultimate problem is, who is going to make them understand this?”
One user highlighted rising rents in major cities. According to him, deposits are rarely refunded in full, further straining savings.
“The only option is to spend cautiously and invest to grow wealth. Paying for sips first to buy something, then consuming first and paying later. Financial discipline is a mandatory requirement to sustain,” he added.
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