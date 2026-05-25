How households should prepare for a year of high inflation and muted income growth due to a faraway war

If you've recently winced at the price of your whey protein tub, you're not alone. Global shipping bottlenecks caused by the US-Israel war are partly responsible for the hike in prices of protein supplements. And it’s one of the many second-order effects of war that will start showing up in household budgets.
As a fallout of the war, the government increased petrol and diesel prices by about ₹7.5 per litre since 15 May, when they were hiked for the first time in four years. Consumers can feel the pinch of higher fuel prices directly, but the real squeeze will come from other places as well over the next six to nine months.
The impact of expensive fuel extends to the truck that carries vegetables from the farm, the school van your child uses and the factories that manufacture everyday goods. When fuel costs rise, so does the cost of moving anything from one place to another. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said transport costs could go up by 3-3.5%. That increase gets folded into the prices of products by the time they reach you.