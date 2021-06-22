Household wealth in India fell by 6.1% in 2020: Credit Suisse

The report also highlighted the higher share of financial assets among Chinese households compared to Indian ones. According to the report, in China, financial assets now account for 44.2% of gross household assets compared to 36.4% in 2000. The corresponding ratios in India are 23.3% and 24.1%. The growth of financial assets has been quicker in China due to both high saving and strong stock market performance in most years. Since 2000, financial assets per adult have risen by 16.5% on average in China, far ahead of what is still a good performance in India, where the average annual growth rate was 8.7%, it said.