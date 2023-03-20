Housing and the budget impact on redevelopment

This provision, when inserted a few years ago, was intended to benefit such individual (and Hindu undivided family) taxpayers, postponing their liability to capital gains tax to a year in which they got their new houses. This beneficial provision will now turn into a disadvantage, and may now hit taxpayers who have entered into redevelopment agreements before the amendment, but who would be taxed on the capital gains in any year after the amendment. It is likely that the benefit of exemption for such taxpayers would now be restricted to the new house cost of only ₹10 crore, and not extend to the entire value of such new house, as anticipated when they entered into the redevelopment agreement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}