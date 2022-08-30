Housing market trends show end to downturn3 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 11:11 PM IST
- The strong rebound in sales is mainly coming from the increase in sales in Mumbai
The Indian residential property market is gradually coming out of one of its worst downturns. The new supply and sales trends in the latest quarter (April – June 2022) are encouraging and suggest that developers are returning to the market, with new housing supply reaching a seven-year high. The demand momentum has also sustained pace, indicating a positive market sentiment towards investing in the property market.