Housing market trends show end to downturn

From the Quantity Index across the top-eight cities, property sales on average, have witnessed an upward trend over the past six months. The index was above the 2017 base of 100 for the entire Q2 of this year. This has happened for the first time ever since the pandemic started. Though moving within close ranges, the sequential growth in quantity index is a positive sign for the market. We should emphasize that the current market is primarily driven by the end-user. Hence, even though the growth of the index is slow-paced, it is the sustained demand momentum which is guiding the W-shaped recovery in the market. The quantity levels are well above March 2020 levels; however, they are yet to reach February 2020 levels. At the end of June 2022, the number of units sold across the country is around 8-9% lower than pre-pandemic levels (February 2020).