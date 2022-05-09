Housing on road to recovery but potholes loom

In summary, developers had restrained themselves from price hikes, despite multiple triggers in the last two years. While post-pandemic inflationary trends continue unabated, developers will soon face the pinch of rising input costs, and, at some point, decide to pass this increase in input cost to the final consumers. Also, with persistently high global inflation, the Reserve Bank of India has finally begun to tighten the monetary policy, in line with other central banks. It would lead to an increase in the borrowing costs for housing loans.

