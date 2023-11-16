MintGenie

Housing rental prices surge across 7 major cities

Rental prices in the top 7 cities surge, particularly in leading IT/ITeS hubs Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. Rent for a typical 1,000 sq. ft. 2BHK apartment in Bengaluru's Whitefield area surged by 31% during the first nine months of 2023.

