Housing.com partners with Riskcovry to offer embedded insurance, rent protect cover

Housing.com customers can avail of insurance with a click of a button at the time of completing online rental payments. The insurance will cover 15 critical illnesses up to ₹2 lakh, a personal accident plan of ₹1 lakh, and medical expenses of up to ₹60,000 in case of accidental hospitalization. The tenure of the insurance policy will be annual, though the premium can be paid monthly. The benefit claim amount can be used by customers to make due rental payments, which otherwise would have been at risk of default due to the above-mentioned instances.