How 15 X 15 X 15 rule of mutual funds can help you become a crorepati

Speaking on how mutual fund return calculator works in this 15 X 15 X 15 rule of mutual funds; Amit Gupta, MD at SAG Infotech said, "A very impressive rule of 15 X 15 X 15 is there in the mutual fund SIP plan, which has capability to turn a person crorepati. The rule is 15,000 monthly SIP at 15 per cent annual return in 15 years for getting a corpus of more than ₹1 crore. If by going with 15 per cent annual returns, there is a total estimated returns up to ₹74,52,946 upon invested amount of ₹27,00,000. As by compounding the overall amount for the tenure of 15 years, the resulting corpus is around ₹1,01,52,946 which makes a outcome of above 1 crore for the individual. This is rather attractive as viewed from the angle of consistent investment."

