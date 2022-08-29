How 5-star rated dynamic bond funds are performing: Right time to invest?

SBI Dynamic Bond Direct Plan-Growth

The fund was launched on 01-January-2013 and currently, the fund holds a 4-star rating from Value Research and a 5-star from Morningstar. Assets under management (AUM) for SBI Dynamic Bond Direct Plan-Growth have been valued ₹2299.5 Cr Crores as of June 30, 2022, while the fund's NAV as of August 26, 2022, was ₹30.69. The past year's returns for the SBI Dynamic Bond Direct Plan-Growth are 3.34% higher than the CRISIL 10 Year Gilt Index of -0.14%, and from its introduction, it has generated returns of 8.18% on average annually. The fund's annualised return over the last five years was 6.65% better than the category average of 5.28%. The fund's annualised return over the past three years has been 4.52% higher than the category average of 3.66%. The expense ratio of the fund is 0.87%, and its top holdings include GOI, HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and Canara Bank. The fund has a yield to maturity (YTM) or internal rate of return (IRR) of 6.56% higher than the category average of 6.53%.