How 50-30-20 rule helps you meet investment goals

On how to use that surplus amount Pankaj Mathpal said, "Covid-19 has taught us various social and financial lessons. From financial perspective, it has taught us to have ample amount in liquid form. If someone is able to save from the 30 per cent section of one's income, then it is advisable for him or her to create an emergency liquid corpus that can help him or her to survive for near one year even when he or she has no source of income. Once that liquid need is met, then one can decide as to which investment goal he or she would like to increase and decide on the basis of that requirement."