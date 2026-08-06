How a ₹25,000 step-up SIP can build a ₹10 crore retirement corpus in 25 years

Retiring at the age of 50 has become an increasingly popular financial goal among working professionals in India. While achieving financial independence that early requires careful preparation, many investors have reached the milestone through disciplined investing and long-term planning.

Building a sizeable retirement corpus of ₹10 crore demands a structured investment strategy, consistent contributions and favourable market returns. For investors opting for mutual funds through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), staying invested over the long term and leveraging compounding can significantly improve wealth creation.

Monthly SIP Plan for 25 Years Starting monthly SIP: ₹ 25,000

Annual step-up: 10%

Investment tenure: 25 years

Expected annual return: 12%

Total investment: ₹ 2,95,04,117

Estimated wealth gained: ₹ 7,73,84,534

Estimated corpus: ₹ 10,68,88,652 The illustration indicates that an investor who begins with a monthly SIP of ₹25,000 and increases the contribution by 10% each year could accumulate more than ₹10 crore over 25 years, assuming a 12% annual return. Regularly increasing investments helps maximise the benefits of compounding while aligning contributions with rising income.

However, reducing the annual increase in SIP contributions can delay reaching the same financial target.

Monthly SIP Plan With 5% Annual Step-Up Starting monthly SIP: ₹ 25,000

Annual step-up: 5%

Investment tenure: 28 years

Expected annual return: 12%

Total investment: ₹ 1,75,20,774

Estimated wealth gained: ₹ 8,41,55,949

Estimated corpus: ₹ 10,16,76,724 The comparison highlights that lowering the annual SIP increment to 5% extends the investment period by about three years to achieve a similar corpus. While the total investment amount is lower, the longer timeline underlines the importance of steadily increasing contributions whenever possible.

For many investors, committing ₹25,000 every month at the beginning of their careers may not be practical. This is where a step-up SIP strategy becomes useful. By gradually increasing investments as earnings grow, investors can work towards ambitious financial goals without placing excessive pressure on their current finances.

Investors should also remember that long-term financial planning should be tailored to individual goals, income and risk tolerance. Consulting a qualified financial adviser can help create an investment strategy that aligns with personal circumstances while improving the chances of meeting long-term retirement objectives.

What is SIP investment? Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have emerged as one of the most preferred investment options for individuals seeking to build wealth through disciplined, regular investing. They offer a simple and convenient way to invest in mutual funds while benefiting from long-term market growth and the power of compounding.

A Systematic Investment Plan is a method of investing in mutual funds in which an investor contributes a fixed amount at regular intervals, such as monthly or quarterly. Instead of making a large one-time investment, SIPs allow investors to build their portfolio gradually through consistent contributions.

This investment approach promotes financial discipline and makes mutual fund investing more accessible, enabling individuals to work towards long-term goals such as retirement, children's education or wealth creation.

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