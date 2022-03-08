How a 46-year-old woman took a sabbatical after sorting finances

For contingency fund & insurance, Aggarwal suggested Mittal to maintain adequate liquidity for a contingency fund (equivalent to 6 months of expenses) and short-term immediate goals. In terms of life insurance, Aggarwal felt that Mittal didn’t need any as her mother (only family member then) was financially comfortable. However, Aggarwal insisted Mittal to take a health insurance cover of ₹10 lakh at the earliest, in addition to the health coverage provided by the company Mittal was working in earlier. Over time, the sum insured was increased to ₹15 lakh with HDFC Ergo optima restore with better features.