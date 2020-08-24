How a covid vaccine discovery can affect various asset classes

The world is eagerly waiting for the discovery of a covid-19 vaccine in the hope that normalcy will return soon after. While experts say that it will definitely boost the economy, the impact may not be positive for all investment asset classes. For instance, gold, which has had a dream run this year, may correct, while equity might see a rally in the short-term as it may have already factored in the vaccine discovery event. Further, there may not be room for further cuts in interest rates, which are already at historic lows. This may impact investments such as debt funds, which perform well when interest rates plummet.