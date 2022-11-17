How a Delhi couple bought first home for ₹37 lakh4 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 12:24 AM IST
- From zeroing in on the locality to shifting to their new home, here’s their interesting journey
Mayank Dhingra and his wife Neha Lalwani are getting ready to celebrate the first anniversary of their new home, which they bought last year. Dhingra, an automotive journalist, and Lalwani, a computer science teacher, moved into the flat on 20 November 2021. They had been house-hunting since June, and the Delhi-based couple finally found a flat in Shalimar Bagh in West Delhi in August 2021 that far exceeded their expectations.