How a Delhi couple bought first home for 37 lakh

The 32-year-old couple began house-hunting by zeroing in on localities that were in close proximity to the school where Lalwani teaches in Pitampura, as well as their parents’ homes. That meant, finding a house close to Pitampura or Shalimar Bagh. At the same time, given their budget of ₹50 lakh, they decided to look in other areas as well. “One of the first flats that a property dealer showed us in Rohini was a bit far. It would take my wife around 30 minutes to reach her school from there," says Dhingra. Then, they searched for flats in Sector 24, Rohini. “Here the dealers were asking for ₹60 lakh for under-construction 1-BHK flats. The bus and metro connectivity was better from here," says Dhingra.

