How a Gurgaon couple spent ₹1.59 lakh and still invested ₹2.2 lakh in March

A newlywed couple from Gurgaon has gone viral after revealing a detailed snapshot of their finances, showing that they spent ₹1.59 lakh in March while investing ₹2.2 lakh during the same period. The figures were shared by content creator and MuscleBlaze brand manager Gagan Saini, who said he wanted to provide an honest picture of how increasing living costs often offset rising incomes in cities such as Gurgaon.

The couple shared that accommodation accounted for the largest share of their monthly expenses. They live in a 2.5BHK apartment in a gated society in Gurgaon, where ₹50,800 goes towards rent and electricity bills.

Saini explained that their expenses in March were relatively higher because they were hosting a relative, resulting in grocery bills of ₹27,702.

“Cook, house help and car cleaning cost ₹8,905 because we can’t survive without them,” he added.

In the caption, he wrote: “Convenience expenses like cooks and house help buy back time and mental bandwidth. Time saved on chores can be redirected towards work, health, hobbies and, in my case, content creation.”

Conveyance expenses amounted to ₹6,200, with the couple sometimes opting for cabs and at other times using their personal car.

A significant portion of the couple's expenditure also went towards their side business — content creation. Saini explained that he and his wife spent more than ₹38,000 on his laptop EMI, as well as fees for their video editor and manager.

Regular expenses such as internet services, mobile bills, subscriptions and cloud storage charges further added to the monthly budget.

“Subscriptions such as Netflix, mobile recharges, Gmail storage, ChatGPT and Wi-Fi cost ₹2,900,” he added.

The couple also spent around ₹22,000 on a spontaneous two-day trip to Rishikesh. Meanwhile, household-related costs, including furniture rental and air-conditioner repairs, added roughly ₹5,000 to their expenses. Restaurant visits and other discretionary spending also contributed to the overall total.

Wedding-related payments still ongoing Although recently married, the couple was still settling several wedding-related obligations. Payments for photography services, gifts and other miscellaneous commitments came to ₹28,500 during the month.

Explaining why he shared the figures publicly, Saini said he hoped the breakdown would help others become more conscious of their financial habits. He added that monitoring his spending had enabled him to identify and cut down on unnecessary purchases, including impulse shopping and frequent food deliveries.

"The reason I'm creating this video is because seeing how other people manage money has genuinely helped me make better financial decisions myself. Not from a comparison perspective, but from a data perspective," he wrote.

By the end of March, the couple had spent ₹1.59 lakh on various expenses. In addition to this, they set aside ₹2.20 lakh for savings and investments, Saini said.

“Apart from all this, we also invested 2,20,000 rupees in March, in which my share was ₹1,60,000.”

He concluded the post by encouraging people to track their spending habits in order to manage their finances more effectively.

“The reason I’m creating this video is because seeing how other people manage money has genuinely helped me make better financial decisions myself. Not from a comparison perspective, but from a data perspective,” the Gurgaon-based corporate employee said in his caption.

“I’ve consciously reduced random shopping, ordering food and unnecessary eating outside. Most recurring expenses look harmless individually but massive collectively that is why budgeting controls cash flow and helps in investing in long-term wealth,” he added.