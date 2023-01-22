How a non-compete clause pushed Roongta to focus on RIA practice

Unfortunately, there has not been a large growth in the number of RIAs in India. But I am optimistic. It is our job to impact clients’ lives for the better, but if you have just a few thousand RIAs for a country with a population of 1.4 billion, it doesn’t stack up. Now, there is more awareness. Earlier, there was a huge reluctance among clients to pay fees for advice. Even I have faced this when starting out. To be sure, the issue still keeps cropping up, but not so much for senior advisers like me.