How a part-time job can affect a retiree’s finances

How a part-time job can affect a retiree’s finances6 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 07:17 PM IST
Getting a side job to earn some money can have a surprising impact on taxes and Social Security benefits
U.S. seniors are facing a double whammy. Inflation has eroded their spending power, and this year’s dismal stock market has put a big dent in their nest eggs. The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College calculates total wealth lost from individual retirement accounts and 401(k)s since the beginning of the year at $3.3 trillion.