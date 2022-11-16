How a part-time job can affect a retiree’s finances

For Medicare Part B premiums, with a modified adjusted gross income of $91,000 or less when filing as an individual, or $182,000 or less when filing jointly, the standard monthly premium this year is $170.10. Part B covers services from doctors and other healthcare providers, including outpatient and home healthcare. It jumps to $238.10 for single-filers in the $91,000-to-$114,000 range, or $182,000 to $228,000 for joint filers. And the scales keep rising from there. Part B premiums increase to $544.30 a month for annual gross income of $170,000 to $500,000, or $340,000 to $750,000 when filing jointly. Monthly premiums for Part D, the Medicare prescription drug benefit, can rise in a similar fashion.